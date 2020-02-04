BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saben Lee is putting up 16 points and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Commodores. Complementing Lee is Aaron Nesmith, who is putting up 15.3 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Skylar Mays, who is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lee has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. Lee has accounted for 17 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-10 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 71.

TWO STREAKS: LSU has won its last four road games, scoring 79 points and allowing 73 points during those contests. Vanderbilt has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 58.6 points while giving up 73.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 79.8 points per game this season, ranking the Tigers 16th among Division I teams. The Vanderbilt defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 248th overall).

