OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lee has directly created 47 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a collective unit has made 12.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD