Rob Whitfield had 13 points for the Roos (12-12, 4-5), who saw a three-game win streak end. Javan White added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Josiah Allick had 10 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Kansas City 76-64 on Jan. 9. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Chicago State on the road on Saturday. Kansas City plays New Mexico State at home on Saturday.

