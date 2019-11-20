David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga (3-2). Rod Johnson had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mocs, who shot 23 of 59 (39%).

Florida State was without two of its starters, forward RaiQuan Gray and guard M.J. Walker, due to injury. Wyatt Wilkes got his first career start and had five points.

AD

TAKEAWAYS

Chattanooga: The Mocs trailed by double figures most of the game and couldn’t shoot their way back into it. Chattanooga was just 5 of 24 (20.8%) from 3-point range.

AD

Florida State: The Seminoles were able to empty the bench and use 15 players, including a few walk-ons. Without Gray and Walker, Florida State still posted a season-high point total and had more than enough to overwhelm the Mocs.

UP NEXT

Chattanooga plays at Tennessee on Monday.

Florida State plays host to Saint Francis, Pa., on Saturday.

_____

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD