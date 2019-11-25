Andrew Lewis scored 18 points for Chicago State (3-4).

Trent Forrest scored 12 points for Florida State, which finished 38 of 58 (65.5%) from the floor.

Balsa Koprivica and RaiQuan Gray each had seven rebounds for Florida State, which won the rebounding battle 43-20.

This was the first time the Seminoles scored 100 points in regulation since a 113-78 win over The Citadel on Nov. 24, 2017.

AD

TAKEAWAYS

Chicago State: The Cougars were overwhelmed from the start despite a strong game from Lewis, who has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season.

AD

Florida State: Twelve Seminoles scored points in one of the more dominating victories in school history. Florida State’s 57-point margin of victory was just outside the top five in school history.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: vs. Jacksonville State on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

Florida State: vs. Tennessee on Friday at Niceville, Fla.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD