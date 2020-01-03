WINNING WHEN: The Patriots are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 74 points or fewer and 0-2 when opponents exceed 74 points. The Rams are 8-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 3-3 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 61.4.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.7 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

___

