SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 68 percent of VCU’s scoring this season including 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee, Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Tennessee scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Turner has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tennessee’s Bowden has attempted 33 3-pointers and connected on 45.5 percent of them, and is 15 for 32 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Volunteers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Rams. VCU has an assist on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three matchups while Tennessee has assists on 40 of 60 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 55.8 points per game this season, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Volunteers have allowed a mere 49 points per game over their last three games.

