SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have given up only 61.3 points per game to America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Lamb has connected on 28.9 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last six road games, scoring 70.7 points, while allowing 57.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Catamounts have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Hartford has 26 assists on 67 field goals (38.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Vermont has assists on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 58.9 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Hartford offense has put up just 65.8 points through 24 games (ranked 269th among Division I teams).

