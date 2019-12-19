OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lamb has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Vermont field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 17 field goals and eight assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 73: Lipscomb is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bisons. Vermont has 30 assists on 59 field goals (50.8 percent) across its past three games while Lipscomb has assists on 46 of 96 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

AD

TOUGH DEFENSE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Catamounts have held opposing shooters to 35.8 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD