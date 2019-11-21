ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hunter Vick scored seven of his 16 points in the final 19 seconds to help Tennessee Tech beat Winthrop 61-58 on Thursday night.

Vick’s late 3-pointer stretched the Golden Eagles’ lead to 57-52. Hunter Hale made two 3s between a pair of Vick free throws to pull Winthrop to 59-58. Vick sealed it with two more from the line with about two seconds to go.