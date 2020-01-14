SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 63 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 86.1 points while giving up 63.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cavaliers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has 41 assists on 88 field goals (46.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Virginia has assists on 39 of 63 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 48.7 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

