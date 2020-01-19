VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have collectively scored 55 percent of Virginia’s points this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 73 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 88 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

AD

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has 11 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 4-5 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

COLD SPELL: North Carolina State has lost its last three road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent North Carolina State offense has turned the ball over on 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 20.8 percent of all Virginia possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cavaliers are ranked 272nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com