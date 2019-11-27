ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Brigham Young has relied on senior leadership this year while Virginia Tech has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Jake Toolson, TJ Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have collectively accounted for 65 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Landers Nolley II, Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 62 percent of all Hokies points over their last five.LEAPING FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 49 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.