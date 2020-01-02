SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cavs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hokies. Virginia has 42 assists on 64 field goals (65.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Virginia Tech has assists on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Virginia Tech offense has turned the ball over on 14.4 percent of its possessions, the second-best mark in Division I. 20.8 percent of all Virginia possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cavaliers are ranked 263rd, nationally).

