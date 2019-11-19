SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II has averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Wabissa Bede has put up 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists. For the Hornets, John Crosby has averaged 20 points and 4.5 rebounds while John Stansbury has put up 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his foul shots this season.