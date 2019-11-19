STREAK STATS: Virginia Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 50.7.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hokies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hornets. Virginia Tech has 55 assists on 89 field goals (61.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Delaware State has assists on 31 of 78 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.
GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Virginia Tech defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32 percent, the eighth-lowest mark in Division I. Delaware State has allowed opponents to shoot 51.2 percent through four games (ranking the Hornets 315th).
