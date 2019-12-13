FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bede has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Virginia Tech field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 70: Gardner-Webb is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.6 points, while allowing 75.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Gardner-Webb defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 273rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD