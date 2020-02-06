SENIOR STUDS: Boston College’s Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Jared Hamilton have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Hokies are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-4 when they exceed 62 points. The Eagles are 0-7 when allowing 74 or more points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Hokies are 13-0 when holding opponents to 43.4 percent or worse from the field, and 1-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Eagles are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-12 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has turned the ball over on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Hokies have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

