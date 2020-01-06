TEAM LEADERSHIP: Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has averaged 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 15.7 points. For the Hokies, Landers Nolley II has averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Wabissa Bede has put up 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hughes has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last five games. Hughes has 36 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Orange have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Syracuse has an assist on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Virginia Tech has assists on 40 of 66 field goals (60.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech and Syracuse are the class of the ACC when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Hokies are ranked first in the conference with 10.3 3-pointers made per game this season while the Orange are ranked second at 9.9 per game.

