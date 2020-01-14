FAB FRESHMEN: VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up just 71.3 points per game across four conference games. That’s an improvement from the 74.5 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 35 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 71 points. The Keydets are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 5-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: VMI has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 73.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

