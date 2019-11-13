LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Canberk Kus is putting up 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and four steals to lead the way for the Red Wolves. J.J. Matthews has paired with Kus and is accounting for 10 points and six rebounds per game. The Keydets have been led by Jake Stephens, who is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAKE: Stephens has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.