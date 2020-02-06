YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to ask a lot of their freshmen this year. Kaelon Harris, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have combined to score 40 percent of The Citadel’s points this season. For VMI, Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Keydets points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulldogs have allowed only 82.2 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 85.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 33.6 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-11 when they score 73 points or fewer and 6-5 when they exceed 73 points. The Keydets are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: VMI has dropped its last 10 road games, scoring 62.5 points and allowing 72.5 points during those contests. The Citadel has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 80.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked fourth in all of Division I with an average of 77.4 possessions per game.

