BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to battle the Lakers of NAIA school Holy Family College. Western Illinois lost 85-47 loss at home against Eastern Illinois in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Kobe Webster has averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds this year for Western Illinois. Ben Pyle has complemented Webster with 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.WONDERFUL WEBSTER: Through nine games, the Leathernecks’ Kobe Webster has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.