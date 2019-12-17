BOTTOM LINE: The Western Michigan Broncos will be taking on the Saints of NAIA school Aquinas College. Western Michigan is coming off a 59-58 win at Manhattan in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brandon Johnson has averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Broncos, while Michael Flowers has accounted for 17.6 points per game.BRANDON BEYOND THE ARC: Through 11 games, Western Michigan’s Brandon Johnson has connected on 20.7 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.