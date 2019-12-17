PREVIOUSLY: Western Michigan put up 99 points and prevailed by 47 over Aquinas College when these two teams met a year ago.
DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan went 5-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Broncos put up 71.9 points per matchup in those 12 contests.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.