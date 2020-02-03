TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nike Sibande has averaged 14 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the RedHawks. Dalonte Brown is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Broncos are led by Michael Flowers, who is averaging 18 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Flowers has accounted for 40 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last five games. Flowers has 32 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-6 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The RedHawks are 4-12 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Western Michigan’s defense has forced 11.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

