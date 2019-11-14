LEADING THE CHARGE: The explosive Zach Cooks is putting up 22.3 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Highlanders. Complementing Cooks is Souleymane Diakite, who is maintaining an average of six points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Seahawks have been led by Curtis Cobb, who is averaging 22 points and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CURTIS: Cobb has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.