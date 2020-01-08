BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its third straight win over St. Francis (Pa.) at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.)’s last win at home against the Seahawks came on Jan. 2, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALEX: Alex Morales has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 71 percent of his free throws this season.