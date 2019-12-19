SENIOR STUDS: NC A&T’s Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley and Devin Haygood have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-9 when it allows at least 58 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 58.

COLD SPELL: NC A&T has lost its last six road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 24.2 free throws per game this season.

