COLD SPELL: Wake Forest has lost its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points, while allowing 84.3 per game.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Demon Deacons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Orange. Syracuse has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three outings while Wake Forest has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.2 free throws per game.
___
___
