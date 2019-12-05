UConn also got 12 points from Christyn Williams and 10 from Molly Bent.

Mya Jackson had 22 and Desiree Elmore 16 for the Pirates. Shadeen Samuels and Lauren Park-Lane each added 11.

Elmore scored 10 points and Seton Hall shot 59%, including five 3-pointers, in the first quarter.

But Walker had 10 points in the second quarter as the Huskies took a 47-43 lead at the break. She added five points early in the third period to help Connecticut make it 61-51.

Walker’s layup capped a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter for a 77-64 lead.

Since 1994, UConn has a 286-25 record against nonconference opponents. The Huskies will face the Pirates once again next season when UConn returns to the Big East.

UConn faces Notre Dame at home on Saturday.

Seton Hall is at Iona on Saturday.

