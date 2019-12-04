Grant Weatherford had 17 points for the Jaguars (2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Jaylen Minnett added 13 points. Elyjah Goss had 4 points and 17 rebounds.

Marcus Burk, whose 23 points per game heading into the matchup led the Jaguars, scored only 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Morehead State faces Illinois State on the road on Saturday. IUPUI takes on Ball State on the road on Saturday.

