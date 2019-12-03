Jacob Germany had 12 points for UTSA (2-6). Knox Hellums added 12 points. Jhivvan Jackson had 12 points for the hosts.
Nolan Bertain had a career-high 18 points for the Islanders (3-5). Myles Smith added 16 points.
UTSA faces Texas State on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi faces St. Mary’s (TX) at home on Saturday.
