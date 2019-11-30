Walter had 16 carries that included a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a career-matching 64-yard run late in the game. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season, the most for the Owls since Charles Ross had seven in 2013. Walter also surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing.

Tom Stewart tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter for Rice. JoVoni Johnson added a pair of touchdown runs in the second half.

AD

Stewart fumbled the long snap in his own end zone, and defensive end Praise Amaewhule jumped on the ball for a Miners’ touchdown in the first quarter. Kai Locksley threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Garrett in the second quarter.

Locksley completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and added 63 yards rushing, but he left late in the second quarter and did not return due to injury.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD