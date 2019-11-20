Charles Pride had 25 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Adam Grant added 24 points. Michael Green III had 11 points and Patrick Harding had 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Drexel faces Rosemont College at home on Monday. Bryant plays New Hampshire on the road on Tuesday.
___
___
