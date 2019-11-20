Dakota Rivers added 13 points, Zach Scott chipped in 11 and Caleb Catto had 10 for the Eagles (1-4).

Sam Gagliardi drained a 3-pointer and Warren drove for a layup as Florida Gulf Coast rallied to tie the game 55-55 with 44 seconds left in regulation. FAU’s Karlis Silins made a layup for the lead but Warren answered with another layup to tie it 57-57 and force overtime.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Forrest scored 16 points for FAU (2-3). Aleksandar Zecevic added 12.

The Eagles play at No. 21 VCU on Saturday. FAU will host Holy Cross on Nov. 29.

