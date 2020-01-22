LEADING THE WAY: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.8 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has had his hand in 48 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 27 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Washington State’s Bonton has attempted 109 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three contests while Washington State has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Washington State offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 14th-best mark in Division I. 20.5 percent of all Colorado possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Buffaloes are ranked 254th, nationally).

