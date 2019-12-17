LEADING THE WAY: Wyoming’s Maldonado has averaged 17.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Hunter Thompson has put up 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Washington has averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Casdon Jardine has put up 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Maldonado has had his hand in 51 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-6 when they allow at least 64 points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 64. The Wolverines are 0-7 when allowing 72 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: Utah Valley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. Wyoming has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 79.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley has scored 66.8 points and allowed 76 points over its last five games. Wyoming has managed 56.6 points and given up 71.8 over its last five.

