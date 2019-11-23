The win ended Florida A&M’s nine-game winning streak. The Rattlers (9-2, 6-1) finished atop the MEAC standings but are ineligible for the conference championship because of NCAA violations.

Williams had 269 yards and a score passing for the Wildcats. Washington ran for 104 yards and Trevor Merritt had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Bethune-Cookman led 21-13 at halftime but the Rattlers scored two touchdowns in the second half to take a 27-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Stanley threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns for FAMU. He was intercepted twice.

