SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shepherd has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-16 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The 49ers have averaged 20.3 free throws per game.

