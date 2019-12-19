CREATING OFFENSE: Faulkner has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 61.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Western Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.9 percent or less. The Catamounts are 2-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 21.6 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD