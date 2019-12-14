Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).

Carlik Jones, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Duquesne takes on Austin Peay next Saturday. Radford plays Mississippi St. on the road on Wednesday.

