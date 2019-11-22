BIMINI, Bahamas — Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes combined for 21 points and 17 rebounds as Duquesne defeated Air Force 69-63 at the Junkanoo Jam on Friday night.

Weathers buried 6 of 8 shots from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for the unbeaten Dukes (5-0). Hughes hit 5 of 7 shots and led all rebounders with nine. Maceo Austin scored 11, while Sincere Carry pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.