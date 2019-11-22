Lavelle Scottie had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Falcons (2-4). A.J. Walker and reserve Ryan Swan each scored 13.
Duquesne shot 52% from the floor, compared to Air Force’s 41%. The Dukes had a 35-24 advantage on the boards.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD