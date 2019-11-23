Weber State finished the regular season undefeated at home for the second straight year, and has beaten Idaho State (3-9, 2-6) in 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Constantine was 16 of 23 for 289 yards passing, David Ames caught four passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Devon Cooley had two TD catches and Ty MacPherson had one. Josh Davis added 88 yards rushing on 12 carries that included a 24-yard run.

David Allish kicked a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter for Idaho State (3-9, 2-6). Sagan Gronauer threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Michael Dean with about two minutes left.

