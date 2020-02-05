LEADING THE CHARGE: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 20.7 points while Cody John has put up 14.3 points. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Ethan Esposito has put up 10 points and 5.3 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 68.9 points per game against Big Sky opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Harding has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 46 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Sacramento State has lost its last six road games, scoring 52.3 points, while allowing 65.3 per game.

STINGY STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 57.3 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

