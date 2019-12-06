BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats will be taking on the Warriors of Division III Westcliff. Weber State is coming off a 72-67 win over Utah Valley in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jerrick Harding has averaged 17.3 points this year for Weber State. Complementing Harding is Cody John, who is averaging 11 points per game.JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.