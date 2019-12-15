STEPPING UP: Western Illinois’ Webster has averaged 16.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Ben Pyle has put up 13.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Panthers, Dixon has averaged 14.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while Marvin Johnson has put up 11.1 points, five rebounds and 2.4 steals.WONDERFUL WEBSTER: Webster has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Western Illinois is 0-6 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 11 for 25 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has turned the ball over on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

