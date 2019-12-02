The Bonnies used a 13-2 run to take a 55-46 lead when Bobby Planutis made a layup with 8:32 left and San Diego (3-6) trailed the rest of the way.
Braun Hartfield led the Toreros with 18 points, Joey Calcaterra scored 11 and Alex Floresca added 10.
St. Bonaventure plays Florida Atlantic in the championship game, and San Diego takes on UIC in the third-place game, of the tournament’s Hall of Fame bracket on Monday.
