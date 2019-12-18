Saint Bonaventure (7-4) posted a season-high 23 assists.
Marcus Hammond scored a career-high 21 points for the Purple Eagles (2-7). Nicholas Kratholm added 10 points. Shandon Brown had nine rebounds and nine assists.
Saint Bonaventure will pursue its seventh straight win on Saturday when the team travels to Middle Tennessee. Niagara takes on Buffalo on the road on Saturday.
