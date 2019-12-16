Danny Pippen had 15 points for the Golden Flashes (8-2), who saw their three-game win streak end. Troy Simons added 13 points and CJ Williamson had 12 points and eight rebounds.
UC Irvine plays Illinois-Chicago on the road on Friday. Kent State matches up against Hampton at home on Saturday.
