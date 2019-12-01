Yeikson Montero, who led the Eagles in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-13 shooting.
UC Irvine takes on California Baptist at home next Saturday. Eastern Michigan takes on Valparaiso at home on Tuesday.
