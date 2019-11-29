Santa Clara led 43-30 at halftime and the Redhawks drew no closer than nine points in the final 10 minutes of the second half.
The tournament concludes on Saturday. Santa Clara plays Cal State Fullerton and Southeast Missouri takes on Denver.
